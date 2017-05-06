Jet Aviation Completes and Redelivers a Major Refurbishment on a Boeing B737

Jet Aviation recently redelivered a refurbished Boeing B737, which was completed in conjunction with a scheduled C-1 maintenance inspection. The BBJ1 had been out of service for a number of years before it was sold to the owner and subsequently refurbished.

The same long-range Boeing Business Jet was also outfitted by Jet Aviation in 1999 – and happens to be the first BBJ Completions contract the company was ever awarded. The aircraft was recently sold with low air-miles to the current owner, who decided to refurbish it entirely.





The full interior refurbishment was completed without making any structural changes. Some of the wood marquetry was removed and replaced, such as that of the valances. All of the chairs, sidewalls and carpets were replaced, and the entire exterior was painted. The effect completely transformed the unique VIP interior to a light and elegant cabin with high-end modern amenities and systems throughout.

In addition to the refurbishment, C-1 check and general defect rectifications, the maintenance facility installed a new Rockwell Collins VenueTM Cabin Management System (CMS), activated Swift Broadband, upgraded the Future Aircraft Navigation System (FANS) and configured ADS- B Out. It also improved the soundproofing using its new targeted sound prediction technology and implemented a number of service bulletins, including a Low Cabin Altitude modification.

“Industry standards and systems capabilities have risen over the years,” said Estelle Thorin, director of Large Aircraft Maintenance. “Customers want all the same bells and whistles in their aircraft that they’re accustomed to at home, and we at Jet Aviation work closely with all the vendors to ensure they receive the best and latest solutions on the market. Our improved soundproofing technology, for example, uses high-performing materials we did not have 20 years ago.”

Simon Koenig, supervisor of Maintenance Interior Design at Jet Aviation in Basel, added, “This combined refurbishment and maintenance project demonstrates Jet Aviation’s impressive capabilities that are backed by great teamwork and commitment to the highest standards. As an old aircraft with old documentation, it was a challenging project that’s produced terrific results. The aircraft is like new!”

Source : Jet Aviation