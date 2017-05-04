Future Artillery 2017 Conference

22 May, 2017 - 24 May, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Taking Firepower Forward: The world's most popular and influential joint fires conference

The global artillery market between now and 2025 is expected to increase by approximately 40% to US$5.2 billion. Understandably so, given that over the last decade, artillery has re-established itself as an indispensable tactical instrument, vital for both self-defence and expeditionary warfare.

The war against Daesh has seen the increased importance of artillery to contemporary joint fires operations. In the Donbass region, Ukraine faces an enemy with a modern and fully-integrated joint fires capability - underpinned by emerging technologies such as UAVs and superior communication systems.





A reaction from the Western world is required so that we can ensure that our joint fires capability is competitive and ready to face the modern threat.

We are preparing to welcome over 200 delegates from more than 25 different nations at the 2017 meeting - and will once again return to the Honourable Artillery Company for our annual Gala Dinner.

The 14th annual Future Artillery conference will take place on 22-24 May, London, England.



Highlights of Future Artillery 2017:

Benefit from a series of case studies examining the use of Medium Weight Artillery

Study the various solutions currently available to mechanise and mobilise systems, in order to render your fire support more flexible capability

Engage with the vibrant and diverse international community of artillery commanders in order to learn how they intend to satisfy operational requirements in the short and medium term

Network with foreign artillery counterparts and industry thought leaders, to harness a global pool of knowledge and experience, in order to develop your own capabilities and joint fires doctrine

Speakers

Major General MH Garba , Commander, Nigerian Army Artillery Corps, Nigerian Army

, Commander, Nigerian Army Artillery Corps, Nigerian Army Brigadier Simon Humphrey , Head, British Army

, Head, British Army Brigadier General Norbert Huber , Director, Armament and Procurement, Austrian Ministry of Defence

, Director, Armament and Procurement, Austrian Ministry of Defence Colonel (P) Steven Maranian , Commandant, Field Artillery, Fires Center of Excellence, U.S. Army

, Commandant, Field Artillery, Fires Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Colonel J.M.A. LaFortune , Director of Artillery, Canadian Land Forces

, Director of Artillery, Canadian Land Forces Colonel Manfred Dietmar Felber , Head of Joint Fire Support/Indirect Fire Section, German Army

, Head of Joint Fire Support/Indirect Fire Section, German Army Colonel Pasi J. Pasivirta , Director of Artillery, Finnish Defence Forces

, Director of Artillery, Finnish Defence Forces Colonel John Musgrave , Commandant, Royal School of Artillery, British Army

, Commandant, Royal School of Artillery, British Army Colonel Olivier Fort , Head of Artillery Capability Branch, French Army

, Head of Artillery Capability Branch, French Army Colonel Joseph Allena , Commanding Officer, 10th Marine Regiment, United States Marine Corps

, Commanding Officer, 10th Marine Regiment, United States Marine Corps Colonel Ciprian Marin , Acting Commander, 8th LAROM Brigade, Romanian Land Forces

, Acting Commander, 8th LAROM Brigade, Romanian Land Forces Colonel Jose María Martínez Ferrer , Director of Artillery Academy,Spanish Army

, Director of Artillery Academy,Spanish Army Colonel Michele Turi , Artillery Command, Italian Army

, Artillery Command, Italian Army Lieutenant Colonel Milan Kalina , Chief of Artillery, The Army of the Czech Republic

, Chief of Artillery, The Army of the Czech Republic Lieutenant Colonel Poul-Erik Andersen , Commander, 1st Danish Artillery Battalion, Royal Danish Army

, Commander, 1st Danish Artillery Battalion, Royal Danish Army Senior Representative , Artillery Project Team, Defense Acquisition Program Administration

, Artillery Project Team, Defense Acquisition Program Administration Christopher Foss , Editor - Jane's Armour and Artillery, IHS Jane's

, Editor - Jane's Armour and Artillery, IHS Jane's Senior Representative , Israel MoD

Source : ASDEvents