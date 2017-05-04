Raytheon begins AN/SPY-6(V) radar production

US Navy awards $327 million for first three ship sets

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is being awarded a $327,146,998 Fixed Price Incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-5315 to exercise options for Air and Missile Defense Radar Program (AMDR) Low Rate Initial Production.

"Progressing to production is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication from our AMDR team of experts across Raytheon, the Navy, and our world-class suppliers. In just over three years of the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development phase, we've gone from a technology demonstrator to a technically mature, highly advanced, functioning radar," said Raytheon's Tad Dickenson, director of the Air and Missile Defense Radar program. "Production begins today - which brings us one day closer to delivering this needed, and unprecedented, integrated air and missile defense capability to the Navy."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Military Radar - Bundle of 6 reports

Raytheon's decades of radar development and manufacturing expertise is driven by proven infrastructure and a highly experienced workforce. The company's 1.4 million square foot production facility in Andover, Mass. is a center of excellence for vertically-integrated, highly complex manufacturing with flexible work flow supporting all phases of product development from testing to full production.

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release