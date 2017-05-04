DTRA awards Engility $35 M contract for nuclear consulting

Win with Defense Threat Reduction Agency supports mission to counter weapons of mass destruction

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) has been awarded a $35 million contract to provide specialized advisory services to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate.

“Over the past four decades, DTRA has relied on our team’s expertise to support their vital mission of protecting the U.S. from weapons of mass destruction,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle. “This contract solidifies Engility’s work in helping the agency execute our nation’s nuclear strategies.”





The contract includes providing modeling and simulation, nuclear and countering weapons of mass destruction exercises, and highly specialized subject matter expertise. Engility will also perform nuclear safety, surety, security, accountability and reliability activities; mission assurance assessments; training; information technology services; and acquisition and program management support.

The first quarter 2017 win represents a recompete of existing work. The Cost Plus Fixed Fee contract has a 1-year base and four option years.

Source : Engility Holdings, Inc. - view original press release