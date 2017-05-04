Thales Alenia Space to provide Integrated Transponder for TeamIndus Moon Mission

Thales Alenia Space has been chosen by TeamIndus to provide the Integrated S Band Transponder on board its Lunar Landing Spacecraft system to transmit video and images from the Rover. Thales Alenia Space is the world leader in space communications systems, with customers including space agencies and satellite manufacturers from around the world.

“We are proud of being chosen by TeamIndus to participate in this thrilling lunar adventure, thanks to our comprehensive experience in Spain in communications systems for satellites and interplanetary space probes,” said Eduardo Bellido, CEO of Thales Alenia Space Spain.





Rahul Narayan, Fleet Commander of TeamIndus said, “The TeamIndus spacecraft is designed to deliver 20kg of payload to the Moon’s surface, and it relies upon robust subsystems for its flight and surface operations. When it came to the transponder we are excited to have Thales Alenia Space as a valued partner for this critical subsystem.”

Ana Pérez, Project Manager at Thales Alenia Space in Spain, added, “It is very exciting to be part of this great challenge of being the first privately-funded team to land on the Moon and transmit videos and images back to Earth.”

A space race for the private sector

TeamIndus is one of the five finalists in the Google Lunar XPRIZE® competition. TeamIndus signed a commercial launch contract with Antrix Corporation for a PSLV launch vehicle and had previously won a $1 Million Terrestrial milestone prize recognizing its technical maturity and progress.

Source : Thales - view original press release