AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Austrian Airlines for 777 Aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) has announced it has signed a lease agreement for a Boeing 777-200ER with Austrian Airlines. The aircraft is scheduled to deliver in January 2018. Manufactured in 2001, the aircraft was operated by Aeromexico.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “The 777 remains a work-horse of the industry. This transaction proves the continued demand for the aircraft type. We have leased 777-200ER to both scheduled flag carriers and leisure operators. The combination of size and performance makes the 777-200ER an ideal aircraft for Austrian Airlines’ fleet requirements.”





