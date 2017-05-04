Sonobuoy Tech Systems JV Awarded $17.4M in Foreign Sales Contracts

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE), announce the award of subcontracts valued at $17.4 million from their ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems joint venture. ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of $11.2 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and $6.2 million to Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility.

ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems were awarded multiple foreign contracts for the manufacture of Passive and Active sonobuoys in support of multiple underwater missions for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Submarine Market 2016-2026

Source : Sparton Corporation - view original press release