SAIC Awarded Marine Forces Cyberspace Command Task Order

Company to provide comprehensive cyber support and protection services

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a task order to provide the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) and subordinate commands, including the Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group and the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, with comprehensive cyber support services for systems architecture, cyber defense and offense, planning, information assurance, and engineering.

The task order has a one-year base period of performance, two one-year options, and a total award value of approximately $27 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Fort Meade/Columbia, Maryland; Quantico, Virginia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; and Tampa, Florida.





“We are honored to have been selected by the Marine Corps as their new cyber operational and analytical services provider,” said Tom Watson, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Navy and Marine Corps Customer Group. “Our team’s efforts in research and development, network analysis, incident response, intelligence, data science, and network management will directly support MARFORCYBER efforts to update policies and integrate new technologies to unify the Marine Corps Enterprise Network and make it more resilient.”

Under the task order, SAIC will support MARFORCYBER in its mission to safeguard its IT infrastructure against cyber-based attacks, protect technologies and capabilities, and strengthen the overall security of IT infrastructure.

Source : Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (NYSE: SAI) - view original press release