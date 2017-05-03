Close Air Support 2017 Conference

22 May, 2017 - 24 May, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Advancing Close Air Support Operations, Requirements and Capabilities

Close Air Support 2017 will bring together over 50 Chiefs of Staff, Commanders of Operations, Heads of Air Procurement, JTACs and industry executives from across the US and International Partners to discuss the challenges and success shaping close air support for now and the future.

In doing so it provides a rare platform to share lessons learned and best practice in current CAS requirements, operations, capabilities and programs, engaging in international collaboration on a very real level with key allies and strengthen the message of cooperation with counterparts across the world.





Close Air Support 2017 is organized with the support and direction of Senior Leaders from across the military and industry sectors of this extensive community. With this in mind, each presentation topic and guest speaker has been specifically selected inline with the priorities and recommendations of the community to ensure it provides attendees with the critical information they need to solve their daily CAS challenges.



Key Reasons to Attend:

In-depth insight into the US Armed Forces current and future acquisition and upgrade priorities, including outlooks for A-10, F-35, F/A-18, Apache, OA-X and JTAC systems and training

Essential market intelligence on the latest CAS challenges and solutions gained through face to face discussions with 125+ domestic and international policy makers, Chiefs of Staff, Operational Commanders, Program Executive Officers and industry directors

Participate in domestic and international engagement and partnerships with military leaders from the US Armed Forces, NATO allies and wider partner nations

Increase market opportunities through the negotiation of new business partnerships with the leading OEM’s vying for lucrative contracts worth up to $10 billion across the US and international markets

Meet the Speakers

Lieutenant General Lieutenant General Helmut Schütz , Commander, Air Force Forces Command, German Air Force

, Commander, Air Force Forces Command, German Air Force Lieutenant General L. Scott Rice , Commander, Air National Guard

, Commander, Air National Guard Major General Scott A. Vander Hamm , Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, US Air Force

, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, US Air Force Brigadier General Michael Schmidt , PEO Fighters & Bombers, US Air Force

, PEO Fighters & Bombers, US Air Force Brigadier General Michael S. Groen, Vice Deputy Director for Intelligence, Joint Staff J2, US Armed Forces

Vice Deputy Director for Intelligence, Joint Staff J2, US Armed Forces Colonel Michael Trey Rawls , F-35 Joint Strike Fighter 3F Capabilities Manager, F-35 Joint Program Office, US DoD

, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter 3F Capabilities Manager, F-35 Joint Program Office, US DoD Colonel Colonel Jim "Jinx" Jenkins , Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Divisions

, Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Divisions Major Major Justin Banez , Chief, CAS Branch, US Air Force

, Chief, CAS Branch, US Air Force Senior Executive , Textron Aviation

