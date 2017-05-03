NIOA joins Rheinmetall Defence Land 400 Team

Rheinmetall Defence Australia today announced Brisbane-based NIOA as the company’s key supplier of ammunition and armament services for its Land 400 Phase 2 offer to the Commonwealth of Australia.

The partnership between the two companies is underpinned by a commercial relationship spanning 20 years and a shared commitment towards placing Australian Industry Capability at the centre of Rheinmetall’s offer to deliver the BOXER CRV to the Australian Defence Force.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Top 10 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers

Rheinmetall has a longstanding supplier relationship with NIOA through its weapon and munitions arm, Rheinmetall Weapons and Munitions (RWM), built on the delivery of world class ammunition and pyrotechnics to the Australian Defence Force and state and federal police forces.

“Working side by side on our Land 400 Phase 2 offer represents a natural next step in the relationship between Rheinmetall and NIOA,” said Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Andrew Fletcher.

NIOA’s indigenous capabilities will also augment the establishment of national infrastructure asset for military vehicles in Australia to underpin a 50-year strategic relationship between the Commonwealth of Australia, the Australian Army and defence industry.

As the largest supplier of military vehicles to the Australian Defence Force, Rheinmetall will establish a military vehicle centre of excellence (MILVEHCOE) which creates a program of continuous design, build and support for military vehicles in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. This world class facility will draw in a network of suppliers across Australia to deliver products and services to Australia’s growing fleet of military vehicles and open the way for these companies to supply Rheinmetall military vehicle programs around the world through the company’s Global Supply Chain.

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release