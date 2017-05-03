TRU Simulation + Training to Provide 737 MAX FFS to Icelandair Training Center

TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Icelandair to provide a Boeing 737 MAX Full Flight Simulator (FFS) to its flight training center in Reykjavík, Iceland. The device is planned to be delivered in mid 2018.

The new B737 MAX full flight simulator will be the second device delivered to Icelandair’s Flight Training Center. The training center currently has a B757 full flight simulator, which was delivered in late 2015.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Research Report 2016

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Icelandair and be selected to provide another 737 MAX device,” commented George Karam, Vice President and General Manager of TRU’s Air Transport Simulation Division. “TRU is Boeing’s chosen supplier for the 737 MAX full flight simulator training suite. Boeing selected TRU in 2014, and since then TRU has developed four full flight simulator training suites for them. Icelandair will benefit from the quality of the 737 MAX simulators and from the unique experience TRU has gained during the program.”

Icelandair will adopt the Train@Home model that is successfully being used by airlines worldwide which is providing substantial savings on the cost of pilot training operations. This training model also increases the availability of an airline’s pilots to fly. Icelandair has been successfully utilizing this model with their Boeing 737 full flight simulator from TRU since 2015.

Source : Textron - view original press release