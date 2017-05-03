Meggitt Leverages CANSEC 2017 for Canadian Debut of Anti-Tank Guided Missile Solution

Meggitt Training Systems’ new Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) training system will make its Canadian debut in Ottawa at CANSEC 2017 from May 31 – June 1, 2017, with demonstrations available by company representatives at booth 121. The company will also display a broader version of its remote weapons station (RWS) desktop trainer

“Meggitt’s RWS and ATGM desktop trainers represent a cost effective training solution to meet today’s budget constrained training requirements,” said Ed Duckless, president of Meggitt Training Systems Quebec. “Visitors to Meggitt’s CANSEC 2017 booth will experience the benefits of virtual training to ensure the continued readiness of the Canadian Armed Forces.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Smart Weapons Industry 2016 Market Research Report

Meggitt Training Systems’ RWS and ATGM desktop trainers simulate all critical live functions for the practice and improvement of precision-gunnery skills. Highlights include a realistic, synthetic 3D environment and state-of-the-art visual effects and sounds. This enables the crew to perform tasks, drills and procedures while manipulating actual weapon hand controls and replicated weapon control interfaces. The desktop trainers are pre-loaded with multiple terrain databases and a wide selection of targets, including enemy forces, friendly forces and civilians. System networking allows full crew training, including a crew commander, gunner and driver stations. Networked systems also offer platoon collective training, or can feed into a larger training simulation system through its HLA architecture.

The Remote Weapons Station (RWS) supports the .50cal (M2HB), C16 (MK19), C6 GPMG (M240) and C9 LMG (M249) weapons and their ammunition. The ATGM supports the vehicle mounted TOW missile, and can be readily adapted to deliver a multitude of solutions. The RWS and ATGM also provides control of the training session from a single station—without instructor control—while simultaneously recording all training session results. This provides greater flexibility in training management as crews can progress at their own pace without the need for continuous supervision. Training results and scores are maintained in the system database and can only be accessed by their respective crews and instructors.

An Instructor Operating Station is also available for the RWS and ATGM desktop trainers, enabling an instructor to supervise multiple trainers taking part in a single session. The system can be used to create customized exercises and scenarios used for specific training requirements. It has a user-friendly interface, which permits the operator to create advanced training scenarios with ease.

Source : Meggitt PLC - view original press release