CACI Awarded $349 M in Previously Unannounced Classified National Security Contracts

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded $349 million in previously unannounced awards on classified contracts with federal government customers. The awards were made during the company’s first three quarters of fiscal year 2017, which ended March 31, 2017. For these contracts, CACI is delivering tailored information solutions and services to national-level agencies safeguarding our nation’s security.

John Mengucci, CACI’s Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations, said, “CACI has a proven track record of delivering operational excellence and providing innovative solutions that enable our national security customers to keep pace with emerging and rapidly evolving threats. Our solutions and services help fuel efficiency and effectiveness in critical national security mission areas.”





According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “Our many contracts supporting critical national security missions reflect the strength and relevance of CACI’s capabilities within the most demanding and sensitive security domains. CACI continues to make it an important part of our focus to provide mission-critical solutions that help safeguard and defend America’s national security.”

Source : CACI International Inc - view original press release