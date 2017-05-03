TRU Simulation + Training Qualifies 2nd Boeing 737 MAX FFS

TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced today that it has completed ICAO 9625 Edition 4 Interim Type VII qualification of the Boeing 737 MAX Full Flight Simulator (FFS) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) at the Boeing Training Campus in Singapore. The device received qualification on March 30, 2017.

The successful qualification marks the second of four 737 MAX Full Flight Simulators that TRU will deliver to Boeing’s worldwide network of training campuses this year. The first system is currently operational at Boeing’s campus in Miami, FL and is part of 10-year training agreement under which TRU will deliver multiple 737 MAX FFS suites to Boeing’s global network of training campuses.





“TRU is committed to the timely and efficient delivery and qualification of these truly world-class, stateof-the-art 737 MAX FFS suites to Boeing Training Campuses,” said George Karam, Vice President and General Manager of TRU’s Air Transport Simulation Division. “Our agreement with Boeing further enhances TRU’s position and reputation as a leading training systems supplier to global aircraft manufacturers and their airline customers.”

The 737 MAX FFS incorporates the TRU Horizon distributed I/O system that converts complex electronic signals into a single universally-used output that allows the integration of real aircraft panels without requiring modification. This innovative approach yields other advantages including: reduces overall weight to optimize motion capabilities; requires 80 percent less wiring than traditional simulation devices; reduces simulator downtime; reduces spare parts requirements; provides a turnkey solution that is less expensive and easier to maintain.

Source : Textron - view original press release