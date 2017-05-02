Future Helicopter Technology Conference

18 May, 2017 - 19 May, 2017, Rome, Italy

Future Helicopter Technology returns for its third consecutive year, this time hosted in Rome, Italy; home to Leonardo-one, the world's leading Helicopter Manufacture and a nation with a deep and rich history of military aviation.

This time around, there will be a unique focus on the complexity of managing a varied helicopter fleet with strategies to upgrade, modernise and improve rotary platforms for modern day warfare and operations.





The program offers a clear overview on major aviation capabilities, current and future challenges to joint operations and Special Forces, maritime deployment of rotary wing aircrafts, and even the latest technological developments on the most advanced helicopter platforms in the world.

Unlike other events, Future Helicopter Technology 2017 will deliver real insight and learning experiences through its expertly selected speakers, who have been recommended through extensive research and consultation carried out across the industry. For 2017, we are delighted to welcome speakers from Germany, Spain, USMC, France, the Royal Navy, NATO, Belgium, Austria and OCCAR. Along with our host nation keynote speakers from the Italian Army, Air Force, Navy and Special Operations command.



Benefits of Attending

Top Military Rotary commanders from Italy, Spain, Germany and Denmark, Belgium, giving you essential access to those making strategic and equipment decisions

More helicopter platforms represented than any other military event in 2017 including: NH90, TIGER, Sikorsky UH-60, Bell UH-1Y, CH-53E Super Stallion and Merlin Mk3

NEW for 2017: A detailed focus on Maritime Helicopter Optimisation with high level briefings from USMC, Royal Navy and Commander Italian Naval Aviation

A dedicated solutions zone where cutting edge solution providers will showcase the very best helicopter technologies and systems available today

Chaired by Brigadier General (Ret'd) Roberto Quattrociocchi, Former Deputy MILREP NATO HQ, Italian Air Force

Speakers

Brigadier General (Ret'd) Roberto Quattrociocchi , Former Deputy MILREP NATO HQ, Italian Air Force

, Former Deputy MILREP NATO HQ, Italian Air Force Brigadier General Fernando Garcia Blazquez , Commander Spanish Army Aviation, Spanish Army

, Commander Spanish Army Aviation, Spanish Army Brigadier General Uwe Klein , Commander International Helicopter Training Centre (IHTC) and Head of German Army Aviation, German Army

, Commander International Helicopter Training Centre (IHTC) and Head of German Army Aviation, German Army Colonel (Ret'd) Massimo Bonesi , Experimental Test Pilot Rotary Wing, International Test Pilot School

, Experimental Test Pilot Rotary Wing, International Test Pilot School Colonel Hannes Mittermair , Aviation Brigade, Austrian Air Force

, Aviation Brigade, Austrian Air Force Colonel Henrik Kanstrup, Acting Commander Helicopter Wing Karup, Royal Danish Air Force

Acting Commander Helicopter Wing Karup, Royal Danish Air Force Colonel Lenny Brown , Commander, Commando Helicopter Force

, Commander, Commando Helicopter Force Colonel Thomas Hoenig , Division Leader Logistics, NATO (NAHEMA)

, Division Leader Logistics, NATO (NAHEMA) Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Savina , Air Operations Branch Chief , Italian Air Force

, Air Operations Branch Chief , Italian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Scott Trent , CH-53E pilot and former Commanding Officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, US Marines

, CH-53E pilot and former Commanding Officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, US Marines Lieutenant Colonel Uwe Schleimer, Deputy Commander, European Personnel Recovery Centre

Deputy Commander, European Personnel Recovery Centre Major General Fabio Molteni , Commander Flying Experimental Centre, Italian Air Force

, Commander Flying Experimental Centre, Italian Air Force Major General William K. Gayler , Commander US Army Aviation, Us Army Aviation Center

, Commander US Army Aviation, Us Army Aviation Center Marc Alexander , Flight Research Officer, National Research Council Canada- Institute for Aerospace Research

, Flight Research Officer, National Research Council Canada- Institute for Aerospace Research Mr. Cyril Goutard , Tiger Programme Manager, OCCAR

, Tiger Programme Manager, OCCAR Mr. Ivan Volpoet, Head of Flight Test Division, DGA

Head of Flight Test Division, DGA Rear Admiral Giorgio Gomma , Director of the Naval Aviation Dpt. (Italian Navy General Staff) and Commander of the Italian Fleet Air Arm, Italian Navy

, Director of the Naval Aviation Dpt. (Italian Navy General Staff) and Commander of the Italian Fleet Air Arm, Italian Navy Senior Representative , Italian Army Aviation, Italian Army

Source : ASDEvents