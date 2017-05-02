USAF's F-15 modernization program EPAWSS successfully completes latest milestone

With completion of the Critical Design Review the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) program remains on schedule to provide advanced electronic warfare capability to the warfighter.

In February, Boeing completed a successful Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS). This review follows BAE Systems’ CDR of the system’s electronic warfare (EW) suite that was completed at the end of 2016 in Nashua, New Hampshire.





“The EPAWSS Critical Design Review is an important step toward providing our F-15 air crew with a world class defensive and jamming system that will bring them home safely,” said Col. Tim Bailey, F-15 program manager for the U.S. Air Force. “Hats off to Boeing and BAE Systems for the impressive work that went into these reviews. Their efforts provide the foundation required to rapidly deliver this capability to the field.”

The goal of the EPAWSS program is to update the Air Force’s fleet of F-15 fighter aircraft with advanced EW technology in order to maximize mission effectiveness and survivability against current and emerging threats. Our new, all-digital EW system will provide advanced threat detection to help maintain the F-15’s air dominance, which is essential as this platform is scheduled to remain in active service for decades to come.

“Our entire team is driven by the importance of providing this enhanced EW technology to our warfighters in a timely manner,” said Brian Walters, vice president and general manager of Electronic Combat Solutions at BAE Systems. “EPAWSS provides a critical capability, and it is our mission to provide this capability on or ahead of schedule.”

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release