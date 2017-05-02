OSI Awarded $23 M Service Contract Extension from US DoD for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems
OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division has received a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) 2-year contract extension from the U.S. Department of Defense valued at approximately $23 million to provide training, service and logistics support for its Rapiscan® cargo and vehicle inspection systems.
OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We look forward to continuing to support the efforts of our customer to provide security for critical infrastructure.”
Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release
