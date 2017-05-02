Engility Wins $170 M National Aeronautics and Space Administration Contract

Goddard Space Flight Center enlists Engility to help enhance safety of space exploration systems

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) won the re-compete of the Systems and Software Assurance Services contract from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Engility will help NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation program support missions to explore earth and the universe, including future moon and Mars expeditions.

“This win continues a relationship with a NASA program that began more than 12 years ago,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle. “Our talented IV&V experts are supporting significant national initiatives at leading-edge institutions including NASA’s flight centers, research centers, and laboratories as well as selected non-NASA federal/state/local organizations with mission critical software.”





Under the IV&V contract, Engility’s technical efforts will help NASA procure, develop, deploy and operate systems and software to meet exacting performance demands. By employing analytical techniques, security assessments and independent testing, Engility will add assurance that system software will operate safely, reliably and securely to achieve mission success. The team will deliver specialized engineering services such as software, safety and mission assurance; secure coding; and cybersecurity, which includes cyber vulnerability assessment and remediation.

In 2005, the IV&V contract was awarded to TASC, ten years prior to being acquired by Engility. The company now operates and supports customers, such as NASA, under the Engility brand.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, single-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, awarded in the second quarter of 2017, has a 5-year period of performance.

