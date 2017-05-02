Elbit Presents UAS Capabilities at AUVSI's XPONENTIAL

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, will highlight unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capabilities at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International's XPONENTIAL. The event will take place May 8-11, 2017 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Elbit Systems of America's exhibit will be located at booth 2830.

As a global innovator in the use of unmanned aircraft systems, Elbit Systems of America's parent company, Elbit Systems Ltd., has logged hundreds of thousands of mission flight hours with systems such as the Hermes 450 [TM] and Skylark [TM] I-LE. Elbit Systems of America has adapted these units to U.S.-unique operational requirements by incorporating new electronics, sensors, command and control, and mission packages. The results are low risk, low cost, unmanned systems that are tailored to meet diverse requirements.





"Elbit Systems is a proven global leader in advancing UAS technology and innovative applications," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "We continue to demonstrate the extensive UAS capabilities our company has to offer across a broad range of applications, including emerging commercial applications such as precision agriculture and storm damage assessment of power lines."

UAS capabilities and solutions being highlighted at XPONENTIAL include:

Versatility in a Small Package . The Vidar is a small, fixed-wing UAS. It features a universal payload mounting system that supports multiple types of vertically-mounted payloads during any deployment. Designed to be waterproof and durable, Vidar offers a small logistical footprint when launched by hand or by pneumatic launcher. Landings feature a low altitude deep-stall maneuver followed by the deployment of landing gear prior to touchdown.

. The Vidar is a small, fixed-wing UAS. It features a universal payload mounting system that supports multiple types of vertically-mounted payloads during any deployment. Designed to be waterproof and durable, Vidar offers a small logistical footprint when launched by hand or by pneumatic launcher. Landings feature a low altitude deep-stall maneuver followed by the deployment of landing gear prior to touchdown. Advanced Aerial Observation . Designed for commercial and military applications, the THOR and NOX are multi-rotor UAS with vertical take-off and landing capabilities. These unique UAS allow for quick deployment and advanced aerial observation.

. Designed for commercial and military applications, the THOR and NOX are multi-rotor UAS with vertical take-off and landing capabilities. These unique UAS allow for quick deployment and advanced aerial observation. Commercial UAS. Equipped with advanced sensors and high resolution cameras, our Large Scale UAS are capable of covering large areas at high scan rates, providing timely high resolution crop data from a high altitude. The large UAS is also capable of long endurance flights. In collaboration with our partners, Elbit Systems of America works with farmers to gather and analyze data to improve crop management, efficiency and yield. Elbit Systems of America also collaborates with other end-users and partners to provide capabilities for other commercial applications.

