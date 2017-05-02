Contract Award for French Defence Ministry's Intermediate-size Frigate Programme

Working alongside DCNS, Thales will provide a number of latest-generation systems for the French Navy's future intermediate-size frigate programme (FTI).

Thales is to supply the SEA FIRE multi-function radar, the compact version of the CAPTAS-4 towed-array sonar, the Aquilon integrated naval communication system, and the SENTINEL electronic warfare system.

Thales equipment and systems are in service with 53 navies on board more than 500 vessels.

Thales joins DCNS in welcoming the award by the French defence ministry of the contract for the development and construction of five intermediate-size frigates for the French Navy under the FTI (Frégate de Taille Intermédiaire) programme managed by the French defence procurement agency (DGA). The first frigate will be delivered in 2023 and is scheduled to enter service in 2025.



Digital frigate featuring latest-generation equipment

The new frigate, to be named BELH@RRA, will be equipped with a number of high-tech systems developed by Thales:





The SEA FIRE multi-function radar, an all-digital radar with four flat-panel arrays, which meets the requirements of a broad range of missions, from ship self-defence to extended air defence

The compact version of the CAPTAS-4 towed-array sonar, which will provide the highest level of submarine detection performance of any sonar on the market

The Aquilon integrated digital communications system, and an IFF (Identification Friend of Foe) associated with the SEA FIRE radar

The SENTINEL system, an advanced digital electronic warfare system built around a modular architecture.

Thales is proud to be selected alongside DCNS for the French Navy’s future intermediate-size frigate programme. The Group is a long-standing partner of the French defence community, and today we are a global industry leader in the digital transformation of the armed forces. The French Navy will benefit from the latest high-tech systems and the internationally recognised expertise of Thales teams

Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO, Thales Group

The contract will have a positive impact on hundreds of jobs at Thales facilities. The SEA FIRE radar is developed and integrated in Rouen and Limours, while the CAPTAS-4 compact sonar is manufactured in Brest and Sophia-Antipolis. Systems engineering for the Aquilon system is carried out in Gennevilliers, and the SENTINEL electronic warfare system is produced at the Cholet and Brest facilities. Laval and Brive-La-Gaillarde are involved in developing the IFF and naval V/UHF radio, respectively.

Source : Thales Group (Paris: HO.PA)