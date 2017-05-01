Maintenance Reserves Training Seminar 2017
- 16 May, 2017 - 16 May, 2017, Berlin, Germany
Co-located with Technical Aspects of a Leased Asset 2017
End of Lease Compensation & Power by the Hour Arrangements
This event will cover in-depth all aspects of maintenance reserves, what you need to know and how to put it into practice. It will discuss typical issues pertaining to the Lessor and what is required to ensure they are protected, how to calculate reserves, what accrual rates should be set, mid lease inspections and more. It will provide an overview with practical exercises. It will be of value to anyone involved in aircraft asset management or leasing and who wish to gain a further understanding of the topic. What does the future hold regarding Maintenance Reserves - what options are there.
Speakers
- Aidan Reynolds, President, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Limited
- Maurick Groeneveld, Director Aircraft Management, Doric GmbH
- Rob Watts, VP, Airline Financial Consulting, Aerotask
- Paul Briggs, Lawyer, Bird & Bird
- Nicholas Snow, CEO, Aviation Warranty Management Ltd
- Werner Rothenbaecher, SVP Technical Asset Management, Air Berlin & Co. Luftkverkehrs KG
- Alan Robinson, Managing Director, ALM
- Jack Bos, Technical Director, Mass Lease B.V.
- Marian Pistik, CEO, Aerotask
- Luan Camargo, Technical Project Manager, Santos Dumont
Source : ASDEvents
