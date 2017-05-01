NGC Appoints Jennifer M. O'Connor as Mission Systems Sector Counsel

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced that it has appointed Jennifer M. O’Connor as vice president, associate general counsel and sector counsel for its Mission Systems sector, effective April 3. O’Connor will report to Sheila C. Cheston, corporate vice president and general counsel. She will succeed James Stephenson, who is retiring.

“I am delighted to have Jen join Northrop Grumman,” said Cheston. “She brings a wealth of experience, talent and judgment, which will serve our company well.”





O’Connor will serve as lead counsel to the Mission Systems sector president and senior staff, responsible for managing the delivery of legal advice and law department support to all elements of the sector, including its multiple sites, programs and subsidiaries. She will oversee a wide range of legal matters across the spectrum of contracts, business development, strategy, litigation, investigations, environmental, intellectual property, employment, audits and compliance. The Mission Systems sector is a leading global provider, manufacturer and integrator of advanced, secure and agile software-defined systems and solutions.

Previously, O’Connor was the general counsel of the Department of Defense. In that role she served as the chief legal officer of the Department, principal legal advisor to the Secretary of Defense, and also the Director of the Defense Legal Services Agency, comprised of the legal staffs of the Department’s agencies and components. Among her prior positions in the federal government, she served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy White House counsel. O’Connor was also a partner in private practice at WilmerHale in its litigation department and defense and national security practice group.

She received the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest award given by the Secretary of Defense, for her work as general counsel. O’Connor earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a master’s in public administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University. She also clerked at the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release