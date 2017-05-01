NSPA - LAIRCM System Components

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system components. The estimated cost is $33.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 27, 2017.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) requested the sale of fourteen (14) Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTA) and six (6) LAIRCM System Processor Replacements (LSPR) along with contractor spares, consumables, support equipment, technical data, aircraft installation, flight test, certification, publications and training in order to upgrade the AN/AAQ-24(V) LAIRCM system on three (3) of its C-17 aircraft. The estimated total value is $33.5 million.





This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by enhancing the aircraft self-protection capabilities of C-17 aircraft operated by the NATO Airlift Management (NAM) Programme, a consortium of 12 nations, including the United States. The partner nations in this program fly missions in and around Europe, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Levant, and North Africa. This sale an enhanced military capability for the NAM, and will assist its associated nations in providing airlift for personnel and equipment to locations requiring enhanced threat countermeasures.

The proposed sale advances U.S. and NATO policy goals of expanding the capabilities of strategic airlift to NATO allies and partners. The capabilities associated with this proposed sale bolster the military strength of the NATO alliance and its partners by increasing the self-protection capabilities of NAM airlift aircraft. NSPA will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment.

As these systems are defensive in nature, the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The prime contractor for production is Northrup Grumman of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to NATO.

There will be no adverse impact to U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release