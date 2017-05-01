NSPA - Continuation of C-17 Logistics Support Services and Equipment

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for continuation of C-17 logistics support services and equipment. The estimated cost is $300 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 27, 2017.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has requested the possible sale of follow-on support for three (3) C-17 aircraft to include participation in the Global Reach Improvement Program, contract labor for Class I modifications and kits, in-country contractor support, alternate mission equipment, major modification and retrofit, software support, aircraft maintenance and technical support, support equipment, personnel training and training equipment, additional spare and repair parts, technical orders and publications, airworthiness certification support, engine logistics support, inspections, and other U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $300 million.





This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States (U.S.) by providing sustainment for three (3) C-17s operated by a consortium of twelve nations, including the U.S. This program flies missions in and around Europe, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Levant, and North Africa. This proposed sale will provide a similar readiness level for these C-17s as U.S.-operated C-17s. The current FMS case supporting these C-17s will expire on 20 September 2017.

The proposed sale will advance U.S. and NATO policy goals of expanding the capabilities of strategic airlift to NATO allies and partners and sustain the ability to deploy in support of contingency operations outside of Europe. As the C-17 is a support asset, it would not affect the basic military balance in the region. NSPA will have no difficulty absorbing this support.

The prime contractor will be the Boeing Corporation of Chicago, Illinois. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

There will be no adverse impact to U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale. All defense articles and services listed in this transmittal are authorized for release and export to the NSPA.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release