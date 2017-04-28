Safran Electrical & Power signs Maintenance Support Agreement with Turkish Technic

sector-leading subsidiary of Turkish Airlines

Safran Electrical & Power signed a contract with Turkish Technic Inc., the leading MRO in its region, to maintain electrical equipment in the Airbus A320 and A330 airplane operators in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States countries and Asia.

The 5-year contract includes maintenance of airplane fans, brake cooling systems, and APU generators supplied by Safran Electrical & Power. Today, the fleet covered by Turkish Airlines includes 173 Airbus planes in the A320 and A330 family.





"We are very pleased for such step forward with Turkish Technic Inc. We have achieved this deal thanks to advanced solutions, strengthening our long term relationship with this pacesetter. In the future, we are confident to expand our maintenance services for Turkish Technic Inc. also to other products," said Vincenzo Guerriero, Director of Customer Support & Services at Safran Electrical & Power.

"This scope expansion in cooperation with Safran Electrical & Power is yet another step extending our current world class component services. We are on the way of having a wider component capability coverage. With our blend of services and superior quality we continue to look for ways to improve the experience that we meticulously offer to our customers," added Irfan Demir, Chief Commercial Officer of Turkish Technic Inc.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release