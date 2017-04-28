CACI to Support US Army Chief Information Officer/G-6

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a $48 million prime contract to provide information technology (IT) support services for the Army Architecture, Operations, Networks, and Space (AONS) Directorate of the U.S. Army Chief Information Officer (CIO)/G-6 that will maximize mission performance via innovation, transparency, and greater efficiencies. The five-year award represents new work in the company’s Enterprise IT market area.

The U.S. Army CIO/G-6 leads Army network modernization to deliver timely, trusted, and shared information for the Army and its mission partners. Under the AONS contract, CACI will provide technical services supporting the CIO/G-6 in planning, program, budget, and analytical services to aid in resourcing critical Army command, control, communications, computers (C4) and IT needs. CACI will also provide recommendations for how the CIO/G-6 can synchronize technology and business management to enable better execution, risk control, and efficiencies for the Army.





CACI Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations John Mengucci said, “CACI has extensive experience delivering greater efficiencies and cost savings for the Chief Information Officers of both the Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of the Navy, and we will draw on this expertise in serving the Army’s unique needs. This award advances our business in supporting CIO capabilities across DoD.”

“This win enhances CACI’s position as a leading provider of enterprise IT solutions that help improve the efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of IT services for our government customers,” said CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury. “By leveraging our deep expertise in this area and agile software development, we enable the U.S. Army to more rapidly equip soldiers worldwide with the advanced technologies they need to succeed in an increasingly dynamic global threat environment.”

Source : CACI International Inc - view original press release