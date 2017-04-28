Newsletter Subscription


Friday, April 28, 2017

GD Receives $96 M US Navy Award for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development

The U.S Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $95.5 million contract modification to continue development of the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S. Navy's Columbia-class submarine and the Royal Navy's Dreadnought-class ballistic-missile submarine. Electric Boat is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ).

The contract modification will enable procurement of 17 missile tubes which will support the manufacture of the Common Missile Compartment.


Initially awarded in December 2012 , the five-year, $1.85 billion contract calls for Electric Boat to perform research and development work for the Navy's next-generation ballistic-missile submarine, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2021. The potential value of the overall contract is $2.5 billion .

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Apr 26, 2017

 

