WestJet chooses Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet

Canadian airline WestJet has chosen wheels and carbon brakes from Safran Landing Systems to outfit its entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX twinjets (65 aircraft currently on firm order).

The wheels and carbon brakes for WestJet's 737 MAX airplanes, along with all spare parts and heat sink exchanges, will be supplied by Safran Landing Systems' production facility in Walton, KY.





Safran Landing Systems was also selected by WestJet to provide full maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for these wheels and brakes. The carbon brake maintenance will be carried out by Safran Landing Systems Wheel & Brake Services, the North American subsidiary of Safran Landing Systems in its Bethlehem, PA, repair facility, while the wheel maintenance and logistics services will be provided in partnership by Hope Aero Propeller & Components, in Mississauga, ON.

Safran Landing Systems already provides wheels and carbon brakes for WestJet's fleet of Boeing 767 widebody jets. The Canadian airline is expected to take delivery of its first 737 MAX in the second half of 2017.

Following the contract signature, Safran Landing Systems CEO Vincent Mascré said, "Our carbon brake is the ideal choice for the 737 MAX, in terms of cost, efficiency and performance. We are delighted to have once again earned this mark of trust from WestJet. Our customer was able to directly evaluate our equipment reliability and service quality on its Boeing 767 fleet, and we pledge to meet all performance expectations on their upcoming 737 MAX fleet."

