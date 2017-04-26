US Export Controls on Non-US Transactions Seminar

A Practical Guide to Compliance After US Export Reform Changes

15 May, 2017 - 18 May, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Understand how United States export control rules impact Asian-Pacific and other Non-US businesses

United States trade control laws and regulations impact companies who use or re-sell US-origin products, components or technology. The US Government can impose serious penalties for US and non-US companies who fail to comply with the extra-territorial US rules (including monetary fines, a loss of US Government contracts, or a complete ban from receiving any US items).

US Export Control Reform has changed the rules and increased the risk of serious penalties for non-compliance

Many items and technologies have shifted from the USML to the CCL with completely different license requirements and jurisdiction. It is essential that companies understand the implications of Reform and update their compliance programs to take advantage of the changes and avoid costly violations. Both seminars include detailed explanations of the reform changes and practical advice on how to adapt compliance practices to take full advantage of the changes while remaining compliant.





TWO BACK-TO-BACK SEMINARS:

EAR / OFAC U.S. Commercial & Military Export Controls - 2-DAY SEMINAR - 15-16 May 2017

- 2-DAY SEMINAR - 15-16 May 2017 ITAR U.S. Defense Trade Controls - 2-DAY SEMINAR - 17-18 May 2017

"The quality of the training is very high. The trainers were able to take a very tough topic and made it interesting and easy to understand. The flow of the presentation was excellent."

Alan Ng UNIX Security and Compliance Engineer T-Systems, Singapore Seminar attendee

Speakers

GREGORY CREESER is a partner with International Trade Compliance Strategies and a consultant to BSG Consulting. Prior to joining ITC Strategies as a compliance consultant, Mr. Creeser held the position of Corporate Director for International Trade Compliance with Goodrich Corporation’s Washington Operations Office. Mr. Creeser began his career in the export arena by serving for 2 years as a licensing officer within the Office of Defense Trade Controls at the Department of State. Mr. Creeser held the position of President of the board of directors of the Society for International Affairs (SIA) from 2004-2006. He also held the positions of Vice President, Communications Director, and Conferences Director for SIA. Mr. Creeser received his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Economics from Texas A&M University in 1987



Scott M. Gearity is a Principal of BSG Consulting, bringing over a decade of consulting, training and corporate export compliance program management experience to bear for his clients. Mr. Gearity has substantial experience in military, dualuse and commercial export controls. His clients have ranged in size from small start-ups to some of the world’s largest companies, with a particular focus on the information technology, telecommunications, networking and software industries. Mr. Gearity joined BSG from Microsoft Corporation, where he was based in Ireland and managed the company’s export compliance program for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He continues to advise many non-US companies affected by US export controls. Mr. Gearity holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and economics from American University. He is a licensed US customs broker.



Stephan Müller (invited) is a partner at Partner - Oppenhoff & Partner. Before joining Oppenhoff & Partner in 2008, Mr. Müller was a partner at Linklaters LLP since 2001. He specializes in public law with Export Control forming a major part of his practice. Stephan advises national and international corporations on all national, EU and US law related compliance and permitting issues, including representation before courts and in administrative proceedings. He lectures on export control law at the University of Applied Sciences, Cologne. Mr. Müller speaks at national and international conferences and has published articles on many aspects of export controls. The JUVE handbook on German ­commercial law firms has identified him as a “leading name” in his field of expertise for many years now.



Anne E. Borkovic (invited) is counsel in the international trade practice at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, DC. Ms. Borkovic’s practice focuses on U.S. law affecting international trade. She has significant experience advising U.S. and international clients on U.S. export controls, trade sanctions and economic embargoes enforced by the U.S. departments of Commerce, State and Treasury. Her representative work includes participation in international investigations and compliance audits of multinational corporations for ITAR, EAR, economic embargoes and sanctions, and FCPA issues. Her participation includes on-site interviews, managing international data collections and reviews, preparing related voluntary disclosures, counseling senior management and helping to implement corrective actions.

