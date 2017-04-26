Navy Contract Awarded To HALO

HALO Maritime Defense Systems (HALO) announced today an award from The Naval Sea Systems Command of $3,484,295.00 for a two year contract to provide a fully automated waterside security barrier at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. This is a continuation of the long standing relationship between HALO and the US Navy, and is the first operational contract with the US Navy for HALO. HALO is already installed and operational in multiple countries around the world.

Based in Newton, NH, HALO is a provider of advanced engineered solutions to secure strategic maritime assets. The HALO® line of barriers are the only marine barriers to have been validated in independent, fully instrumented crash testing by the US Navy.





The contract calls for replacing the legacy manual barrier at Naval Station Norfolk with the HALO Guardian® Gate, a next generation and fully automatic gate, as well as providing maintenance and support services for the first year of operation. The HALO Guardian® gate is being installed to protect ships while in port and to provide a minimum of 300 feet of clearance for vessel passage in and out of port.

The HALO Waterside Security Barrier system uses a modular assembly design that is the world's only commercial off-the-shelf, scalable, and fully automatic waterside security barrier. The Guardian gate is a double-wall barrier that can be connected to any existing infrastructure (such as breakwaters or piers) or other HALO security systems. HALO is designed to stop a hostile attacking boat on impact by transferring the kinetic energy of the force into the water mass that is trapped between the barrier walls. The HALO system produces uniform strength and stopping power across the length of the entire barrier

Captain Brendan Gray, USN (Ret), President and COO of HALO, stated, "After 4 years of rigorous testing and evaluation by the US Navy, HALO won this competitive procurement as HALO barriers are the only barriers that are certified to meet or exceed the current US Navy Performance Specifications."

Source : HALO Maritime Defense Systems - view original press release