Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, April 26, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > OSI Systems to Provide Checkpoint Inspection Systems


OSI Systems to Provide Checkpoint Inspection Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division was awarded a multi-year contract valued at approximately $7 million to provide Rapiscan 620XR baggage and parcel inspection systems, including follow on maintenance and support services, to a prominent international airport authority. The Rapiscan 620XR system with single view platform has an innovative design that allows for bi-directional operation and excellent threat detection capabilities.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are pleased to receive this award and look forward to helping this customer further secure its transportation infrastructure with our advanced threat detection technology for checkpoint baggage screening.”


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System Market 2016-2020

Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Apr 25, 2017

 

More News from OSI Systems, Inc.

More Sensors News

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference

May 24 - 25, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Homeland Security News

African Security: The African Maritime Security Summit

May 30 - 31, 2017 - Casablanca, Morocco

Register More info


More Contracts News

EAR / OFAC Commercial & Military Export Controls & Embargoes e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk