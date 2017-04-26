OSI Systems to Provide Checkpoint Inspection Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division was awarded a multi-year contract valued at approximately $7 million to provide Rapiscan 620XR baggage and parcel inspection systems, including follow on maintenance and support services, to a prominent international airport authority. The Rapiscan 620XR system with single view platform has an innovative design that allows for bi-directional operation and excellent threat detection capabilities.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are pleased to receive this award and look forward to helping this customer further secure its transportation infrastructure with our advanced threat detection technology for checkpoint baggage screening.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System Market 2016-2020

Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release