Rockwell Collins introduces new ARINC Flight Data Display with Royal Jordanian Airlines

Powered by ARINC MultiLinkSM, flight tracking tool enhances enroute awareness for carriers

In an on-going effort to meet the increased demand for enhanced flight tracking capabilities, Rockwell Collins today introduced the web-based ARINC Flight Data Display, a new situational awareness display that provides a simple and clear visual representation of an entire fleet. The new display, launching with Royal Jordanian Airlines and available for carriers globally, ensures key flight information is available to support airline operational decision making.

“We fly extensively across desert and oceanic routes, so we needed a solution that would enable us to track our aircraft with global coverage,” said Royal Jordanian’s President/CEO Captain Suleiman Obeidat. “We are implementing the ARINC Flight Data Display and ARINC MultiLinkSM to enable us to cost effectively track our fleet wherever we fly.”





The ARINC Flight Data Display uses ARINC MultiLink as its primary aircraft tracking data source, and can also integrate third-party and airline proprietary data. The web-based Flight Data Display can be used as a standalone service or integrated with Rockwell Collins flight operations tools, ARINC Hermes and ARINC OpCenterSM.

“Flight tracking continues to be an important topic in the aviation industry, particularly in light of the upcoming 2018 ICAO mandate,” said Yun Chong, vice president, Commercial Aviation Services for Rockwell Collins. “The combination of the ARINC MultiLink data feed and our new Flight Data Display enables carriers to accurately, efficiently and cost-effectively meet flight tracking requirements ahead of the mandate.”

With the ARINC Flight Data Display, aircraft locations are displayed on a user interface that identifies any gaps in position reporting. A range of alerts are available for events such as “mute” aircraft or flight plan deviations to ensure any potential issues are quickly resolved. The ARINC Flight Data Display with the MultiLink data feed supports ICAO’s minimum requirements of less than 15-minute regular reporting in oceanic/remote airspace.

ARINC Flight Data Display also incorporates weather layers specifically for airlines and the aviation industry. The weather layers are updated every ten minutes or less, allowing carriers to predict enroute weather conditions as well as at the destination airport, helping to avoid costly redirects, canceled flights and misallocation of ground handling.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release