Jet Yard chooses Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to enhance inventory control and reporting

Component Control announced today that Jet Yard, LLC, an FAA 145 Repair Station that specializes in end-of-life solutions for aircraft, selected Quantum Control MRO and Logistics software to enhance its inventory control and reporting.

“We chose Quantum because of its versatility and ease of use. We plan to implement it across all phases of our business, including aircraft disassembly and part sales,” said Tim Zemanovic, general manager of Jet Yard.





Jet Yard’s 56-acre Pinal Airpark storage complex in Marana, Arizona includes aircraft storage, 112,000 square feet of concrete ramp space for maintenance and disassembly services, and a 20,000-square-foot warehouse. At its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jet Yards stocks aircraft parts sourced from teardown projects in its 5,000-square-foot warehouse.

Jet Yard provides aircraft maintenance services to Boeing, Delta Air Lines, Delta Material Services and more than 100 other companies worldwide. The company recently signed a five-year agreement with Delta Material Services to part out its aircraft, starting with a Boeing 737-700. The parts will be used to support Delta Air Lines’ fleet of aircraft. Jet Yard also purchased 14 aircraft from Delta Air Lines for recycling.

Jet Yard maintains the highest level of parts security with documentation to support traceability and future tracking of all parts in the aftermarket. In support of that mission, Quantum Control allows Jet Yard to easily track dozens of harvest aircraft and thousands of parts across multiple facilities.

“We are seeing better accountability throughout our entire inventory system. Quantum provides better reporting, and it’s a great way to store all of the parts data and photos in one place,” said Zemanovic. “Our aircraft disassembly process has improved, which has resulted in better customer service.”

