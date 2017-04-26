Vencore To Support National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Wins Prime Position On $980 Million ID/IQ Multiple Award Contract

Vencore, Inc. announced today that it was awarded a prime position on the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services (MACSS) program. The multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract is valued at $980 million with a performance period of five years.

NGA is both a combat support and an intelligence agency of the United States government, with the primary mission of collecting, analyzing, and distributing geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) in support of national security.





Under the MACSS contract, Vencore will provide NGA with source operations technical support including the integration of new GEOINT sources and a variety of analytic services to monitor and enhance system performance, modeling and simulation, as well as collection strategies.

"This award is a true testament of Vencore's advanced analytical capabilities," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Vencore. "As a longtime partner to NGA, we are steadfast in our dedication to their mission and are excited to expand our partnership beyond our legacy systems engineering and integration work to provide sophisticated smart analytics solutions for the MACSS program."

Vencore provides highly technical and analytical engineering expertise to government customers across the military, intelligence and federal IT spectrum. As an established leader in systems engineering and integration, Vencore helps its government customers improve efficiency, effectiveness and performance.

Source : Vencore, Inc. - view original press release