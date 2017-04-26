Comtech Receives $1.8 M Contract Extension for US Navy's ATIP Terminals

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2017, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a $1.8 million contract award extension for additional Advanced Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) Interface Processor (ATIP) production terminals and Engineering Support Services from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

The ATIP is a Layer-2 Ethernet bridging device installed on ship, shore and submarine platforms in the Navy Multiband Terminal (NMT). The ATIP program is providing significant improvements to the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) system's performance through dynamic bandwidth management, support for higher XDR data rates, and increased throughput.





"This contract extension demonstrates the Navy’s continued confidence in the Comtech solution to support the ongoing deployment of ATIP throughout its fleet," commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract extension also included exercising options under an Engineering Support Services option to participate in integration and test activities to validate the U.S. Navy’s planned PPPoE interface between the ATIP and Automated Digital Network System (ADNS).

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com .

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

