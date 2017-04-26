Singapore Airlines selects Rockwell Collins Dispatch 100 avionics maintenance and support program

Company's first Dispatch contract for A350

Dispatch 100 offers dedicated spares availability and performance at a predictable cost

Contract will leverage key Singapore location for Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines selected Rockwell Collins’ Dispatch? 100 avionics support and asset and maintenance management program for its Airbus A350 fleet. Under the agreement, Rockwell Collins will provide Singapore Airlines with guaranteed spares availability, technical support, repairs and performance monitoring on Rockwell Collins’ comprehensive suite of avionics systems.

This is the first Dispatch contract secured by Rockwell Collins for the A350 platform, which features a comprehensive suite of the company’s avionics as standard, including:





The Information Management On-board solution?a new airborne hosting platform for flight operations, aircraft maintenance and airline applications

The communication system, which consolidates five separate packages into one, ensures management of the aircraft's voice and data communications between pilots, flight crew, controllers and the airline

The Multi-Mode Receiver provides Instrument Landing System, GPS Landing System and Space Based Augmentation System capabilities, as well as the aircraft's position, velocity and time reference

The Digital Low Range Altimeter (DLRA), the first digital radio altimeter for commercial aircraft, provides precise height measurements above terrain during aircraft approach, landing and climb-out phases of flight.

“Our trusted long-term relationship with Singapore Airlines combined with our extensive knowledge of global performance-based solutions, backed by our local capabilities, provides Singapore Airlines with predictive-cost services to maximize aircraft availability,” said Thierry Tosi, vice president and general manager of Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins.”

Rockwell Collins’ global network across 150 locations provides repair and overhaul of avionics equipment for more than 6,000 commercial, business, corporate and military operations. Additional logistics capabilities include on-board services, service parts, training and simulator systems and service, technical information services and technical services.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release