Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Technical Aspects of a Leased Asset 2017 Seminar

  • 15 May, 2017 - 15 May, 2017, Berlin, Germany

Co-located with Maintenance Reserves Training Seminar 2017

This one day seminar will discuss the growing role of aircraft and engine leasing to worldwide airline's fleets with an in-depth look at the maintenance issues and trends in technical aspects of aircraft leases.

It will provide a practical look at the difficulties and challenges of maintenance issues including how to estimate the right reserve rates for airframes, engines, property defining ''Overhaul'', ''Shop Visit''


The seminar will encourage interactive debate and will include the various perspectives of those key personnel involved in the industry who have an in-depth hands-on knowledge and experience to enable the participant to gain a better rasp of the technical issues of a lease agreement

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 

Speakers

  • Tony Whitty, MD, Cabot Aviation
  • Mike Skinner, CEO, AMS Aircraft Ltd
  • David Rushe, Sales & Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group
  • Peter O'Byrne, Asset Management Director, AWAS
  • Steve Bentley, SAS Director of Standards, Sofema Aviation Services
  • Graeme Crickett, SVP & Head of Technical, Sumisho Aero Engine Lease
  • Marian Pistik, CEO, Aerotask
  • Nick Snow, Director & Lead Warranty Manager, Aerospace Warranty Management Ltd
  • Rogier van der Velde, Program Manager, SGI Aviation

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Apr 25, 2017

 

Technical Aspects of a Leased Asset 2017 Seminar

May 15, 2017 - Berlin, Germany

Register More info


