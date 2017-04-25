Raytheon completes new $5M warehouse at Dine facility near Farmington

State, Tribal and company leaders gather for grand opening

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) formally opened a new $5 million , 30,000 square foot warehouse at its Diné facility on the Navajo Nation. Workers will use the new warehouse to build and store parts for the world's largest missile manufacturer. The expansion provides dozens of new jobs on the Navajo Nation.

The warehouse is part of a larger 95,000 square-foot facility that has been on the Navajo Nation for more than 25 years. Raytheon Diné stores and generates parts for 12 missile programs such as the Tomahawk cruise missile, Javelin weapon system, and Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.





"This expansion would not have been possible without the strong partnership among the Navajo Nation, the state of New Mexico , and Raytheon," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence , president of Raytheon Missile Systems. "Growth here highlights the ongoing importance of these systems to our nation's defense."

"We're proud to partner with Raytheon and the Navajo Nation in the work to diversify New Mexico's private sector economy," said New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez . "With this expansion, we continue to uphold New Mexico's proud tradition as a leader in national defense."

The warehouse construction is a part of an expansion that has resulted in an additional 70 jobs to include assembly line operators, engineers, supervisors and managers, bringing the total number of workers to more than 350. Many of the employees are experts in intricate mechanical, electro-mechanical and harness assembly.

"With a foundation of skilled Navajo technicians crafting the highest quality products, the 93-percent Navajo-staffed facility in Diné includes Navajo team members in all roles from operators, to engineers, to management," said Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye . "Safety, security, professionalism and respect are hallmarks of the Raytheon Diné team. Raytheon's efficient and effective manufacturing practices make the company a clear choice as a best business," Begaye said.

In 2016, the Navajo Nation presented its 'Business of the Year' award to Raytheon Diné highlighting the facility's strong business growth, positive community impact, innovative manufacturing capabilities and technically advanced products.

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release