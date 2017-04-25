NGC to Showcase Innovative Solutions for Army Aviation's Future

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will highlight a full range of solutions aimed at providing integrated, best-value capabilities during the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Mission Solutions Summit. The event will be held April 26-28 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville.

Advanced, integrated mission solutions help defense forces sense, share, collaborate, decide and act faster than their adversaries and with greater assurance. Northrop Grumman’s booth 900 exhibit will spotlight mission-oriented enhancements that help preserve command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance dominance, expand mission capabilities and create tomorrow’s solutions for today’s Army aviation force.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial And Military Parachute Market 2017-2021

Featured in the booth will be the company’s digital helicopter cockpit and integrated avionics solutions. Derived from the U.S. Army’s UH-60V Black Hawk program, the system offers an affordable, integrated suite of avionics equipment. The system’s integrated architecture can be applied to many platforms and sustained through a single software package.

Among the multifunction/multiplatform solutions on display will be the Common Infrared Countermeasures system, which is a lightweight and highly reliable laser-based countermeasure system that is designed to integrate and operate with legacy and emerging missile warning systems for rotary wing, tilt-rotor and small fixed-wing aircraft across the military services.

The company will also showcase the AN/APR-39D(V)2, a radar warning receiver and electronic warfare management system designed to maximize survivability by improving aircrew situational awareness via interactive management of all onboard sensors and countermeasures.

Additionally, Northrop Grumman will highlight its Advanced Threat Warner, Light Weight Countermeasures Device, Unmanned Aircraft System multifunction electronic warfare payload and family of tactical radars including STARLite, VADER and Longbow. A number of navigation systems (including LN-200, LN-200A, LN-251, LISA 200, LN-100, LN-260 and LN-270) will also be on display. Information on the Global Combat Support System for the Army and Guardrail RC-12X airborne signals intelligence system will also be available in the Northrop Grumman booth.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release