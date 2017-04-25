BWXT to Manufacture Common Missile Compartment Tube Assemblies for Submarines

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced today that its subsidiary BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. has been awarded a contract to manufacture additional Common Missile Compartment (CMC) tube assemblies for Columbia Class nuclear submarines. The value of the contract is $76.2 million.

This Block II award is the third contract that BWXT has received from General Dynamics Electric Boat to manufacture CMC missile tubes. Two previous Block I contracts were awarded in November 2014 and March 2016. To date, BWXT has been awarded approximately half of the available CMC tube assembly work.





The work will be conducted at BWXT’s Mount Vernon, Ind. manufacturing facility and is expected to be concluded in 2021. In connection with this and the prior awards, BWXT is in the process of adding 120 new jobs and renovating a 180,000-square-foot production facility at the Mount Vernon site.

“BWXT has made great progress in the manufacture of the Block I CMC missile tubes, and we look forward to getting started on this Block II award,” said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The missile tube work leverages our capabilities in high consequence manufacturing and is a key component of our plans for organic growth.”

The CMC missile tubes will be used on both the United States Columbia Class and the United Kingdom Dreadnought Class nuclear submarines. A CMC missile tube is equal to the height of a four-story office building and weighs a little over 50 tons.

Source : BWX Technologies, Inc. - view original press release