Cryptographic and Information Assurance IDIQ Contract

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a five-year, $875 million ceiling, multi-award IDIQ contract by the U.S. Air Force for cryptographic and information assurance products, including support throughout their lifecycles.

The contract, which consists of a five-year base term with an additional five-year option, was awarded to seven companies during the third quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017. Orders may include a broad range of work for the different phases of the contract, such as material solutions analysis; technology development; technology maturation and risk reduction; preliminary design, engineering and manufacturing development; and production and sustainment.





"Secure communications on the battlefield is a critical element in keeping our warfighters safe and ensuring mission success," said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. "This award reflects our advanced technical capabilities and proven ability to deliver secure communication solutions."

