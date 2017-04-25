GBP323 M for next batch of CAMM air defence missiles for UK Armed Forces

MBDA has a secured a £323 million deal for the next batch of cutting-edge air defence missiles for the British Army and Royal Navy.

The next-generation Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) is designed for use both at sea and on land. It has the capability to defend against anti-ship cruise missiles, aircraft and other highly sophisticated threats.





Designed and manufactured by MBDA in the UK, CAMM will be deployed using the Sea Ceptor and Land Ceptor weapon systems that will protect the Royal Navy’s Type 23 and future Type 26 warships, as well as enhancing the British Army’s Ground Based Air Defence system.

Sea Ceptor and Land Ceptor use innovative radar and datalink technology to guide the CAMM with incredible accuracy. CAMM’s associated radar system tracks the maritime or land based threat and uses the datalink to update the missile with the location of the threat. The CAMM’s own active radar seeker can then take over the missile guidance. The missiles are designed to provide 360 degree coverage and high degrees of manoeuvrability.

The Sea Ceptor weapon system incorporating CAMM will replace the Sea Wolf weapon system on the Type 23 Frigate and provide the anti-air defence capability on the new Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy. Similarly, the Land Ceptor weapon system will replace the Rapier weapon system in service with the British Army and contribute technology to the replacement of ASRAAM in service with the Royal Air Force.

Source : MBDA