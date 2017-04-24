GEOINT Solutions Market Worth $12 Bn In 2017

This new report, now available on ASDReports, the Governmental Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Solutions Market Report 2017-2027: Leading National Markets, Submarkets (Systems Engineering, Solution Design & Support/COTS Software Solutions & Deployment/Analytical Services & Products), Digital Mapping, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Cloud-Based Geo-Analytics & Geo-Data Exploitation For Defence & Homeland Security indicates that the global GEOINT solutions market will see over $12bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said “The key player has forecast confident growth for the Governmental GEOINT market. This is as a result of the key utility of GEOINT solutions in enabling enhanced responses. GEOINT has the potential to greatly enrich the intelligence picture offered to government agencies and military actors. Overall, the positive outlook for this market is supported by both the innovations produced by the leading companies and the varied applications for GEOINT.”

The 300+ page report contains over 230 tables and charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the GEOINT solutions market. The key player provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 3 leading GEOINT Solutions submarkets, namely systems engineering, solution design and support, COTS software and solutions, and analytical services and products.

The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 15 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies’ chapter covering 11 companies leading the field in GEOINT solutions.

