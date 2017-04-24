Newsletter Subscription


Monday, April 24, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > GEOINT Solutions Market Worth $12 Bn In 2017


GEOINT Solutions Market Worth $12 Bn In 2017

This new report, now available on ASDReports, the Governmental Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Solutions Market Report 2017-2027: Leading National Markets, Submarkets (Systems Engineering, Solution Design & Support/COTS Software Solutions & Deployment/Analytical Services & Products), Digital Mapping, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Cloud-Based Geo-Analytics & Geo-Data Exploitation For Defence & Homeland Security indicates that the global GEOINT solutions market will see over $12bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said “The key player has forecast confident growth for the Governmental GEOINT market. This is as a result of the key utility of GEOINT solutions in enabling enhanced responses. GEOINT has the potential to greatly enrich the intelligence picture offered to government agencies and military actors. Overall, the positive outlook for this market is supported by both the innovations produced by the leading companies and the varied applications for GEOINT.”

Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Governmental Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Solutions Market Report 2017-2027

The 300+ page report contains over 230 tables and charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the GEOINT solutions market. The key player provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 3 leading GEOINT Solutions submarkets, namely systems engineering, solution design and support, COTS software and solutions, and analytical services and products.

The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 15 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies’ chapter covering 11 companies leading the field in GEOINT solutions.

The Governmental Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Solutions Market Report 2017-2027: Leading National Markets, Submarkets (Systems Engineering, Solution Design & Support/COTS Software Solutions & Deployment/Analytical Services & Products), Digital Mapping, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Cloud-Based Geo-Analytics & Geo-Data Exploitation For Defence & Homeland Security report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the GEOINT Solutions market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the GEOINT industry.

Read more on ASDReports or Download Report Information

Source : ASDReports - Market Research - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Apr 19, 2017

 

More News from ASDReports - Market Research

More Communications News

Countering Violent Extremism 2017 Conference

Jun 20 - 22, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Sensors News

Future Military Directed Energy Weapons Systems Symposium

May 4 - 5, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


More Space News

MILSATCOM Summit

Apr 26, 2017 - Colorao Springs, United States

Register More info


More Sensors News

Defence Satellites 2017 Conference

May 23 - 25, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


More Space News

Arctic Patrol and Reconnaissance 2017 Conference

May 31 - Jun 1, 2017 - Copenhagen, Denmark

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk