Rockwell Collins to feature open system avionics, FACE apps, communication and navigation technology

Rockwell Collins, a leader in Army avionics, will participate in AAAA 2017. The company will showcase its full suite of open architecture flight and mission avionics systems, secure digital communications, and assured positioning capabilities.

“Rockwell Collins has served as a trusted partner with the Army for several decades and is looking forward to this opportunity to engage with our customers and industry partners on current solutions as well as new innovations,” said Brad Haselhorst, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Government Systems.





Experts from Rockwell Collins will be available to discuss and demonstrate avionics offerings at exhibit 925, including:

Open-architecture avionics: Integrates multiple communications, navigation and mission subsystems through its flexible Flight2 open-systems architecture design

Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Conformant certified applications:

-Avoidance Re-router (ARR-2500) - Alerts pilots of potential threats along the planned route and suggests alternative routes

-Mission Flight Management Software (MFMS-1000) - Provides global civil airspace interoperability (RNP RNAV) with seamless integration of existing mission flight management capabilities in a portable software only solution

TruNet: The first software defined network communications solution to ensure secure connectivity between ground and airborne elements

TacNet Tactical Radio: Smallest, most affordable and greatest range for its size Link 16 terminal available today

DIGAR: Its 24 simultaneous steered beams provide airborne platforms with superior jamming immunity in the most severe GPS challenged environments

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release