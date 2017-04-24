Rockwell Collins to feature open system avionics, FACE apps, communication and navigation technology
Rockwell Collins, a leader in Army avionics, will participate in AAAA 2017. The company will showcase its full suite of open architecture flight and mission avionics systems, secure digital communications, and assured positioning capabilities.
“Rockwell Collins has served as a trusted partner with the Army for several decades and is looking forward to this opportunity to engage with our customers and industry partners on current solutions as well as new innovations,” said Brad Haselhorst, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Government Systems.
Battlefield Management System (BMS) Market - Global Forecast to 2021
Experts from Rockwell Collins will be available to discuss and demonstrate avionics offerings at exhibit 925, including:
- Open-architecture avionics: Integrates multiple communications, navigation and mission subsystems through its flexible Flight2 open-systems architecture design
-
Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Conformant certified applications:
-Avoidance Re-router (ARR-2500) - Alerts pilots of potential threats along the planned route and suggests alternative routes
-Mission Flight Management Software (MFMS-1000) - Provides global civil airspace interoperability (RNP RNAV) with seamless integration of existing mission flight management capabilities in a portable software only solution
- ARC-210: Airborne V/UHF software defined radio
- TruNet: The first software defined network communications solution to ensure secure connectivity between ground and airborne elements
- TacNet Tactical Radio: Smallest, most affordable and greatest range for its size Link 16 terminal available today
- DIGAR: Its 24 simultaneous steered beams provide airborne platforms with superior jamming immunity in the most severe GPS challenged environments
Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release
Apr 26, 2017 - Colorao Springs, United States
US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar
Jun 12 - 15, 2017 - San Francisco, United States
MilSatCom Asia-Pacific Conference
May 15 - 16, 2017 - Singapore, Singapore