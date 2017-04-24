Kazakhstan Orders 2 More C295 Aircraft

Kazakhstan is to acquire two more Airbus C295 transport aircraft following the signature of a new contract with Airbus Defence and Space.

The agreement, which includes a spares and support package, covers the final two aircraft included in a memorandum of understanding signed in 2012.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Hangars Market 2016-2020

Both aircraft will be delivered in the second half of this year and will take the Kazakhstan Air Defence Forces’ C295 fleet to eight and total C295 sales to 186, including 12 in the CIS.

Source : Airbus Defence and Space