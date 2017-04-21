Access Control And Authentication Market Worth $31.9 Bn In 2017

This new report, now available on ASDReports, the Access Control and Authentication Market Report 2017-2027 Forecasts By Product Type (Electronic Access Control (EAC), Biometrics (Finger, Face, Iris Recognition, Other), Card-Based Access Control (Smart Cards / Readers, Proximity Cards / Readers, Other), RFID (Active, Passive), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers) By End-Use (Transportation & Logistics (Rail, Aviation, Port & Maritime, Road & City Transport, New Starts), Government & Public Sector, Utilities / Energy (Green Energy Facility, Oil, Gas & Fossil Generation Facility, Nuclear Power), Industrial, Retail, Business Organisation (BFSI), Hospitality & Casinos, Healthcare, Educational, Other) indicates that the global access control and authentication market will reach US$31.9 Bn in 2017.



The lead analyst of the report said “Access control and authentication systems are powerful tools to investigate or prevent crimes that may occur in public places such as shopping malls, multiplexes, airports, banks, casinos, and ATMs. Security also incurs cost and is never completely perfect in entirely eliminating the risk. It uses various principles of defense in depth with better complementary controls in order to prevent any unlawful activities. Rising incidents of terrorism and concerns about safety and security are some of the major reasons for the growing demand for access control and authentication systems in the global market. Due to advanced infrastructure developments, extensive adoption of access control systems in business organization, and growth of criminal activity, the access control and authentication market is becoming both more sophisticated and complicated. This has led to growth of the service industry in the access control and authentication market.”



The 306 page report contains 236 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the access control and authentication market. The key player provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the access control and authentication technology submarkets from 2017-2027 for Electronic Access Control (EAC), Biometrics (Finger, Face & Iris Recognition, Other), Card-Based Access Control (Smart Cards & Readers, Proximity Cards & Readers, Other) and RFID (Active, Passive), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) (Governmental & Transport, Commercial) and Document Readers (Governmental & Transport, Commercial)



The report also segments by industry vertical including forecast for Transportation & Logistics (Rail, Aviation, Port & Maritime, Road & City Transport, New Starts), Government & Public Sector, Utilities / Energy (Green Energy Facility, Oil, Gas and Fossil Generation Facility, Nuclear Power), Industrial, Retail, Business Organisation (BFSI), Hospitality & Casinos, Healthcare, Educational (K-12 Institutions, Others) and Other.



The 306 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 5 regional markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies’ chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in access control and authentication technologies including Access Ltd (Access-IS), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. Canon, Inc. Genetec, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. NDI Recognition Systems Ltd. Panasonic Systems Network Co. Ltd. Q-Free ASA, Tattile S.r.l and Zhejiang Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd.



The Access Control and Authentication Market Report 2017-2027 Forecasts By Product Type (Electronic Access Control (EAC), Biometrics (Finger, Face, Iris Recognition, Other), Card-Based Access Control (Smart Cards / Readers, Proximity Cards / Readers, Other), RFID (Active, Passive), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers) By End-Use (Transportation & Logistics (Rail, Aviation, Port & Maritime, Road & City Transport, New Starts), Government & Public Sector, Utilities / Energy (Green Energy Facility, Oil, Gas & Fossil Generation Facility, Nuclear Power), Industrial, Retail, Business Organisation (BFSI), Hospitality & Casinos, Healthcare, Educational, Other) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the access control and authentication market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the access control and authentication industry.

