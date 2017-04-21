Government of Canada - Sustainment Support for C-17 Aircraft

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Canada for sustainment support for C-17 aircraft. The estimated cost is $195 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 19, 2017.

The Government of Canada has requested a possible sale of follow-on support for five (5) CC177 aircraft (Canada’s designator for the C-17), including contractor logistics support (CLS) provided through the Globemaster III Integrated Sustainment Program (GISP), in-country field services support, aircraft maintenance and technical support, support equipment, alternate mission equipment, software support, spares, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering and logistics support services, publications and technical documentation, and major modification and retrofit kits support. The total estimated program cost is $195 million.





This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by sustaining the military capabilities of Canada, a NATO ally that has been, and continues to be, an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress in the world, including through its involvement in military, peacekeeping, and humanitarian operations. The sustainment of Canada’s C-17s will ensure the country’s continued capability to rapidly deploy its forces, as well as the continued interoperability between the U.S. and Canadian Air Forces’ C-17s.

The proposed sale of defense articles and services is required to maintain the operational readiness of the Royal Canadian Air Force C-17 aircraft. Canada’s current contract supporting its five (5) C-17s will expire on 20 September 2017. The Royal Canadian Air Force will have no difficulty absorbing this support.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

Sources of supply will award contracts when necessary to provide the defense articles ordered if items ordered are not available from U.S. stock or are considered lead-time away.

The prime contractor will involve the following contractors:

There are no known offsets. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Canada. There is an on-going foreign military sales case providing C-17 sustainment services. There are currently 13 contractors from Boeing in-country providing contractor technical services support on a continuing basis.

There will be no adverse impact to U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, pm-cpa@state.gov.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release