Cubic to Upgrade Canadian Government DCN and Exercise Control Centre

Cubic Global Defense continues to support Canadian Army with key upgrade of communication architecture

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation ( NYSE: CUB ), today announced it was awarded a contract worth approximately $4.5 million ($6 million CDN) from the Government of Canada to upgrade National Defence’s Data Communications Network (DCN) and Exercise Control Centre (EXCON) for the Canadian Weapons Effect Simulation (CWES) system, in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Under the contract, Cubic will upgrade hardware and software associated with the DCN and EXCON, including replacement of the existing network and EXCON hardware. EXCON software will also be upgraded using the latest release of CATS Metrix software enhanced under the Urban Operations Training System (UOTS).

The CWES system, used by the Canadian Army at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC) in Wainwright, permits force-on-force training in a manner that provides realistic simulation for the engagement effects of Direct-Fire WES and Area WES weapons. The current DCN and EXCON used at CMTC are obsolete and will be replaced with the upgraded system that aligns with new capabilities introduced under the UOTS project.





“The Cubic-led modernization of the Wainwright DCN/EXCON will ensure that a robust communication architecture is put in place to support current and future simulation training requirements at Canada’s premiere training facility,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “The overall live simulation training experience will be greatly enhanced, enabling performance-based training to meet the Canadian Armed Forces’ operational readiness standards now and into the future.”

Cubic anticipates completing all hardware and software upgrades by May 2018 to support Exercise Maple Resolve 2018, the Canadian Army’s largest and most complex training event of the year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense training and secure communications markets. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

