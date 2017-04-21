Comtech to Continue Support of the Blue Force Tracking Program

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2017, its Maryland-based subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has been awarded a five-year contract, with a not-to-exceed value of $42.7 million, to continue to provide sustainment support for the U.S. Army's Project Manager Mission Command (PM MC) - Blue Force Tracking ("BFT-1") program. BFT-1 is a battle command real-time situational awareness and control system.

Under the new five-year BFT-1 sustainment contract, Comtech will perform engineering services, satellite network operations and program management through a hybrid Firm Fixed Price (FFP)/Time & Materials (T&M) contract with Cost Reimbursement CLINs. The base performance period begins April 15, 2017 and ends April 14, 2018, and the contract provides for four twelve-month option periods exercisable by the U.S. Army. The total estimated value of the base year is $8.0 million. The U.S. Army has placed an initial funded order of $3.5 million under this contract and Comtech expects to receive an additional order shortly to fully fund the base year.





Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "We are pleased that Comtech has again been selected to work together with the U.S. Army to sustain this critical worldwide military communications system. The award of this contract further demonstrates the ongoing importance of the U.S. Army's BFT-1 satellite tracking communication system."

Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release