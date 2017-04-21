EDM to Launch Virtual Reality Cabin Crew Training Simulators

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, is launching its new range of virtual reality (VR) cabin crew training simulators at the World Aviation Training Symposium (WATS) in Orlando, USA, from 2 - 4 May 2017.

EDM has developed its new VR product range to meet the increasing demand from airlines wanting to train their cabin crew utilising the very latest technology. Designed to complement airlines' existing training hardware, EDM's new suite of VR simulators will enable cabin crew to quickly learn safety and emergency procedures (SEPs) in a highly realistic and immersive VR environment. EDM's launch VR range includes a Virtual Slide Trainer developed in collaboration with Immersive Display Solutions and a Virtual Door Trainer.





VR training has been proven to improve information retention and recall whilst simplifying complex training scenarios. Suitable for different learning styles and abilities, VR training offers an enjoyable way to learn that allows for higher levels of engagement and understanding.

EDM will also be launching its innovative new app at WATS that allows aviation training professionals to easily and quickly design cabin crew training simulators that exactly meet their requirements. The first version of the app enables users to configure Door Trainers and will be followed later in 2017 with an enhanced version to facilitate the design of Cabin Service Trainers and Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers.

A team from EDM will be present at WATS to demonstrate its new product range as well as discuss the rest of the company's market-leading product portfolio which includes Door Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers and Real Fire Trainers for any aircraft type.

WATS is the world's largest annual gathering of aviation training professionals. Now in its 20th year, this 3 day event includes 100 conference presentations and 60 companies showcasing their products and services in the adjacent exhibition. The theme of this year's event is: 'Aviation Simulation and Training: A Critical Safety-Driven Industry Prepares for the Future'. EDM will be exhibiting on booth 305.

Source : EDM Limited - view original press release